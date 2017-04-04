Outside Lands 2017 Line-Up Announced

2017 Outside Lands Music Festival line-up is here and features Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, Tove Lo, and more!

The 10 annual festival is August 11, 12, and 13 in Golden Gate Park. 3-Day general admission and VIP tickets on sale Thursday, April 7 at 10 AM at sfoutsidelands.com.

LINE-UP:

Metallica

The Who

Gorillaz

alt-J

Empire of the Sun

Lorde

Queens of the Stone Age

Tribe Called Quest

Fleet Foxes

Avett Brothers

Belle and Sebastian

Solange

Vance Joy

Young the Giant

Bleachers

Tove Lo

Royal Blood

Joseph

Maggie Rogers

Dawes

Future Islands

Little Dragon

Kaytranada

War Paint

Above & Beyond

ScHoolboy Q

Rebelution

James Vincent McMorrow

and more!

Check out the complete line-up at sfoutsidelands.com.

ARTIST LINEUP SUBJECT TO CHANGE