Outside Lands 2017 Line-Up Announced

2017 Outside Lands Music Festival line-up is here and features Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, Lorde, Tove Lo, and more!
The 10 annual festival is August 11, 12, and 13 in Golden Gate Park. 3-Day general admission and VIP tickets on sale Thursday, April 7 at 10 AM at sfoutsidelands.com.
LINE-UP:
Metallica
The Who
Gorillaz
alt-J
Empire of the Sun
Lorde
Queens of the Stone Age
Tribe Called Quest
Fleet Foxes
Avett Brothers
Belle and Sebastian
Solange
Vance Joy
Young the Giant
Bleachers
Tove Lo
Royal Blood
Joseph
Maggie Rogers
Dawes
Future Islands
Little Dragon
Kaytranada
War Paint
Above & Beyond
ScHoolboy Q
Rebelution
James Vincent McMorrow
and more!
Check out the complete line-up at sfoutsidelands.com.
ARTIST LINEUP SUBJECT TO CHANGE