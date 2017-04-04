The Strokes Play ‘Biggest Show Ever!’

By Hayden Wright

The Strokes played a concert at Lollapalooza Argentina over the weekend and drew an enormous crowd—more than 90,000 fans gathered to hear them. Members of the band called the set the biggest of their career and all that goodwill might inspire them to finish the album they’ve promised.

Bassist Nikolai Fraiture shared a photo from the set on Instagram with a special message for fans: “Muchas Gracias Argentina!! All 90,000 of you!! Our biggest show ever!”

Last year the band released the EP Future Present Past which spawned a couple singles and music videos, but it’s been four years since their last studio album Comedown Machine. In Argentina, they played songs from that record as well as their breakthrough works Is This It and Room on Fire.

Watch them perform “Reptilia” here:

And check out “You Only Live Once” and “Take It Or Leave It” here: