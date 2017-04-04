Two Bay Area Spots Named Among America’s Best Pizzeria Brewpubs

Thrillist did the research to compile a list of America’s 17 best pizzeria brewpubs and two Bay Area locations made it on the list: Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa & Drake’s Dealership in Oakland.

Both spots are familiar to high praise & rightly so. Thrillist gives Russian River Brewing credit for the iconic Pliny The Younger (& Elder), their sours, and crispy, doughy, fresh pizzas.

The Santa Rosa location has become so crowded that Russian River Brewing is expanding with a Windsor location that will be much bigger than the original.

Why not order one of each. @russianriverbrewco #craftbeer #beerlovers #getcrooked A post shared by Crooked Goat Brewing (@crookedgoatbrewing) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

The other Bay Area brewpub on the list, Drake Dealership in Oakland, received props for their APA & hefe, but what they raved about were Drake’s ‘apizzas’. They are New Haven-style with a thin, oblong shape & a slightly charred & chewy crust. It’s also common to “Get it Draked” which means they add a slow-poached duck egg on top.

If you’ve never been, go experience these spots.