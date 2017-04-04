Two Bay Area Spots Named Among America’s Best Pizzeria Brewpubs

April 4, 2017 7:46 PM
Filed Under: Beer, Drake's Brewing Company, Russian River Brewing Company

Thrillist did the research to compile a list of America’s 17 best pizzeria brewpubs and two Bay Area locations made it on the list: Russian River Brewing Co. in Santa Rosa & Drake’s Dealership in Oakland.

Both spots are familiar to high praise & rightly so. Thrillist gives Russian River Brewing credit for the iconic Pliny The Younger (& Elder), their sours, and crispy, doughy, fresh pizzas.

The Santa Rosa location has become so crowded that Russian River Brewing is expanding with a Windsor location that will be much bigger than the original.

Why not order one of each. @russianriverbrewco #craftbeer #beerlovers #getcrooked

A post shared by Crooked Goat Brewing (@crookedgoatbrewing) on

The other Bay Area brewpub on the list, Drake Dealership in Oakland, received props for their APA & hefe, but what they raved about were Drake’s ‘apizzas’. They are New Haven-style with a thin, oblong shape & a slightly charred & chewy crust. It’s also common to “Get it Draked” which means they add a slow-poached duck egg on top.

If you’ve never been, go experience these spots.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live