Anchor Brewing Company Introduces Second SF Giants Beer – Los Gigantes

San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Company has unveiled their second limited edition collaboration with the San Francisco Giants – Los Gigantes.

We're excited to announce our second limited edition collaboration brew with the @sfgiants, Los Gigantes, a crisp, easy-drinking Mexican style lager. Its light, refreshing flavor makes it the perfect ballpark companion for all 9 innings. Vamos Gigantes! Click the link in our bio for more info. A post shared by Anchor Brewing (@anchorbrewing) on Apr 4, 2017 at 12:56pm PDT

The Mexican style lager is 4.5% ABV and is dubbed “the perfect ballpark brew” that combines a light maltiness with crisp, refreshing flavor.

The beer is available on draught and in 12 oz. & 16 oz. cans – marking the first time Anchor has ever released a 16 oz. can.

You should be able to find it in stores & restaurants throughout northern California.

Anchor has also collaborated with the Golden State Warriors to release their California Lager with Warriors packaging.

A flavorful, easy-drinking golden lager for the Golden State, Anchor California Lager is the perfect brew for gametime or anytime. #RaiseYourAnchor Dub Nation! Link in bio for details. A post shared by Anchor Brewing (@anchorbrewing) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:48pm PDT

Expect that to be a popular drink during the Warriors upcoming playoff run.

Get more info on the beers at Anchor’s site.