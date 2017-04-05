Anchor Brewing Company Introduces Second SF Giants Beer – Los Gigantes

April 5, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Anchor Brewing Company, San Francisco Giants

San Francisco’s Anchor Brewing Company has unveiled their second limited edition collaboration with the San Francisco Giants – Los Gigantes.

The Mexican style lager is 4.5% ABV and is dubbed “the perfect ballpark brew” that combines a light maltiness with crisp, refreshing flavor.

The beer is available on draught and in 12 oz. & 16 oz. cans – marking the first time Anchor has ever released a 16 oz. can.

You should be able to find it in stores & restaurants throughout northern California.

Anchor has also collaborated with the Golden State Warriors to release their California Lager with Warriors packaging.

Expect that to be a popular drink during the Warriors upcoming playoff run.

Get more info on the beers at Anchor’s site.

