Berkeley Bans Sale Of Fur Clothing

April 5, 2017 10:54 PM
On Tuesday night Berkeley city officials voted in favor of banning the sale of fur clothing.

West Hollywood passed a similar ban in 2013 & Berkeley is now the second city in the country to make it illegal to sell fur apparel products.

The ordinance was backed by animal advocates who are looking to curtail the demand for fur products.

For more on the new ban on selling fur head to Berkeley Side.

