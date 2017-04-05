Berkeley Bans Sale Of Fur Clothing

On Tuesday night Berkeley city officials voted in favor of banning the sale of fur clothing.
West Hollywood passed a similar ban in 2013 & Berkeley is now the second city in the country to make it illegal to sell fur apparel products.
The ordinance was backed by animal advocates who are looking to curtail the demand for fur products.
