California State Fair Announces Summer Concert Lineup

The California State Fair has announced who will be hitting the Golden 1 Stage from July 14-July 30, 2017.

Discount #CAStateFair and front row tickets to the #ToyotaConcertSeries are on sale NOW only for our followers! Use code: CSFairInsta A post shared by California State Fair (@castatefair) on Apr 5, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

According to the fair’s website the concerts are free, but if you want reserved seats closer to the stage you can buy tickets for the prices listed below. Here’s who’s playing:

July 14: Sheila E. — Tickets: $15

July 15: John Michael Montgomery — Tickets: $15

July 16: Ozomatli — Tickets: $15

July 17: Lita Ford — Tickets: $12

July 18: Queen – A Tribute to the Music of Queen — Ticket: Open seating

July 19: Brian McKnight — Tickets: $20

July 20: Good Charlotte — Tickets: $20

July 21: Sister Sledge — Tickets: $12

July 22: Smash Mouth — Tickets: $15

July 23: Eddie Money — Tickets: $15

July 24: Blues Traveler — Tickets: $15

July 25: Anthem Lights — Tickets: $12

July 26: Paperback Writer – Beatles Tribute — Tickets: Open seating

July 27: Trace Adkins — Tickets: $25

July 28: Belinda Carlisle — Tickets: $20

July 29: The Marshall Tucker Band — Tickets: $15

July 30: Melissa Etheridge — Tickets: $25

