“Doctor Who” Season Premiere Playing At Bay Area Theaters This Month

April 5, 2017 9:19 PM
Legendary British sci-fi series “Doctor Who” returns on April 15th & if you want to see the season premiere in theaters (on April 17th or 19th) you can actually do that thanks to Fathom Events.

This will be Peter Capaldi’s final season as the doctor and he’ll be joined by his first gay companion in series history, Bill, played by Pearl Mackie & returning sidekick, Nardole, played by Matt Lucas.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 04: (L-R) Pearl Mackie, Peter Capaldi and Matt Lucas attend a photocall before the screening of the first episode of Series 10 of Doctor Who at the Ham Yard Hotel on April 4, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

The first episode of the season is titled “The Pilot” & here’s a trailer for the upcoming season:

For info on participating theaters & tickets head to Fathom Events.

