“Doctor Who” Season Premiere Playing At Bay Area Theaters This Month

Legendary British sci-fi series “Doctor Who” returns on April 15th & if you want to see the season premiere in theaters (on April 17th or 19th) you can actually do that thanks to Fathom Events.

Travel through space for the Season 10 Premiere of @DoctorWho_BBCA. In cinemas April 17 & 19th only. A post shared by Fathom Events (@fathomevents) on Mar 28, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

This will be Peter Capaldi’s final season as the doctor and he’ll be joined by his first gay companion in series history, Bill, played by Pearl Mackie & returning sidekick, Nardole, played by Matt Lucas.

The first episode of the season is titled “The Pilot” & here’s a trailer for the upcoming season:

For info on participating theaters & tickets head to Fathom Events.