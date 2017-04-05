Doug The Pug Plays DJ Set At Emo Nite LA

Emo Nite has hit San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop several times over the past year to sold out crowds who love to singalong & get nostalgic to their favorite emo hits. The club nite was born in Los Angeles and that’s where it was tonight when one of the internet’s most popular dogs stopped by to…DJ.

Emo Nite has had special guests DJs including Mark Hoppus, Dillon Francis (as Preston), & featured From First To Last’s first show with Sonny Moore back in the band, but this might’ve been their biggest get yet.

Doug did play”Who Let The Dogs Out” as seen here:

DJ @itsdougthepug #emonite A post shared by Patrick Lawrence (@ptrcklwrnce) on Apr 4, 2017 at 9:58pm PDT

We’ll let you know when the next Emo Nite gets scheduled for the Bay Area.