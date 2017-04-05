Doug The Pug Plays DJ Set At Emo Nite LA

April 5, 2017 12:05 AM
Filed Under: Doug the Pug, emo nite

Emo Nite has hit San Francisco’s Rickshaw Stop several times over the past year to sold out crowds who love to singalong & get nostalgic to their favorite emo hits. The club nite was born in Los Angeles and that’s where it was tonight when one of the internet’s most popular dogs stopped by to…DJ.

Emo Nite has had special guests DJs including Mark Hoppus, Dillon Francis (as Preston), & featured From First To Last’s first show with Sonny Moore back in the band, but this might’ve been their biggest get yet.

Doug did play”Who Let The Dogs Out” as seen here:

DJ @itsdougthepug #emonite

A post shared by Patrick Lawrence (@ptrcklwrnce) on

We’ll let you know when the next Emo Nite gets scheduled for the Bay Area.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live