Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Comes To San Francisco This Weekend

San Jose had it last month at Santana Row, Stoneridge Mall in Pleasanton had it last weekend, and now San Francisco gets its turn at the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck this weekend.
From 10AM-5PM on Saturday & Sunday you can get yourself Hello Kitty-themed macarons, strawberry lemonade, opera cake, bow water, and more!
The truck will be in the city as part of the first weekend of the 50th Annual Northern California Cherry Blossom Festival.
You’ll be able to find it in Japan Town on Post Street near the concert stage with big lines each day.
Hopefully the weather lets up & we can enjoy having the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck here in the Bay Area for another weekend.