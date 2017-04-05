Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.05.17

Kevin and Ally had comedian Adam Ray on today’s show, who is probably former show member Brad William’s best friend in the world to the point where the two host a podcast together. The show tried to see if Adam would give any updates on what to expect at Brad’s wedding, but Adam is so in the dark that he wasn’t even sure yet whether or not he was the best man. It seems that only thing that was learned, even after a call to Brad, was that Useless Weirdo was sent a Don’t Save The Date for Brad’s big day.

Plus, Kevin Klein Live talked a bit about how everyone on the road is pretty much constantly looking at the cell phones while driving. The show ponders the idea of increasing safety on the roadways of the Bay Area by replacing the dangerous phone usage in cars with messenger crows, such as the ones you would see on Game of Thrones. It may not be as fast, but it may be fair to say that people would be far more focused on their driving.

Also on today’s podcast:

Reactions from the streets on the show’s Kickstarter jingles

A He Cray She Cray battle that gets assistance from Adam Ray and brings dogs into the battleground

Comparing Trump’s low approval ratings to other services and items with similar bad ratings

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes