National Parks To Be Free For Two Weekends In April

The National Park Service has already been nice to us this year by allowing us to visit all 124 parks for free on 10 select holidays in 2017. Now, they’re opening up two weekends later this month for free admission to all parks.
Admission fees to all national parks will be waived on the weekends of April 15-16 & April 22-23 to celebrate National Park Week.
Here’s the participating California parks:
Cabrillo National Monument
Death Valley National Park
Joshua Tree National Park
Lassen Volcanic National Park
Lava Beds National Monument
Muir Woods National Monument
Pinnacles National Park
San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park
Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks
Whiskeytown National Recreation Area
Yosemite National Park
