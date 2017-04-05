National Parks To Be Free For Two Weekends In April

The National Park Service has already been nice to us this year by allowing us to visit all 124 parks for free on 10 select holidays in 2017. Now, they’re opening up two weekends later this month for free admission to all parks.

Soft morning light falls on the Valley floor; it bounces off the rocks and reflects in the meadow's pools. #yosemite #nationalpark A post shared by Yosemite National Park (@yosemitenps) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Admission fees to all national parks will be waived on the weekends of April 15-16 & April 22-23 to celebrate National Park Week.

Here’s the participating California parks:

Cabrillo National Monument

Death Valley National Park

Joshua Tree National Park

Lassen Volcanic National Park

Lava Beds National Monument

Muir Woods National Monument

Pinnacles National Park

San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park

Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks

Whiskeytown National Recreation Area

Yosemite National Park

Plan your adventure now.