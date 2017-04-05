NERF Blaster Summer Camps Coming To The Bay Area

Do you have a kid, or know one between 7-14 years old who could use sometime outside this summer? Here’s something to sign them up for: NERF Blaster Camp.
It’s being held at locations in San Francisco, Sausalito, & Petaluma from July 19-August 11, 2017 and will cost you $300 a week, or $75 for a single day.
Daily activities include:
- The Daily Warm Up
- Capture the Flag
- Hunger Games
- King of the Hill
- Goldeneye
- Humans vs. Zombies
- Tunnel
- Storm the Fort
- Touch & Flag Football
- Afternoon Water Blast
- Relay Races and more
For more info & exact locations of the camp head here & for registration go here.