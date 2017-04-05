NERF Blaster Summer Camps Coming To The Bay Area

Do you have a kid, or know one between 7-14 years old who could use sometime outside this summer? Here’s something to sign them up for: NERF Blaster Camp.

Nerf camp was ready for action! 😎 #campacac2016 #bestcampinchestercounty #nerfcamp A post shared by Camp ACAC WC (@campacac) on Jul 27, 2016 at 7:23pm PDT

It’s being held at locations in San Francisco, Sausalito, & Petaluma from July 19-August 11, 2017 and will cost you $300 a week, or $75 for a single day.

Daily activities include:

The Daily Warm Up

Capture the Flag

Hunger Games

King of the Hill

Goldeneye

Humans vs. Zombies

Tunnel

Storm the Fort

Touch & Flag Football

Afternoon Water Blast

Relay Races and more

For more info & exact locations of the camp head here & for registration go here.