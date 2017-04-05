NERF Blaster Summer Camps Coming To The Bay Area

Do you have a kid, or know one between 7-14 years old who could use sometime outside this summer? Here’s something to sign them up for: NERF Blaster Camp.

It’s being held at locations in San Francisco, Sausalito, & Petaluma from July 19-August 11, 2017 and will cost you $300 a week, or $75 for a single day.

Daily activities include:

  • The Daily Warm Up
  • Capture the Flag
  • Hunger Games
  • King of the Hill
  • Goldeneye
  • Humans vs. Zombies
  • Tunnel
  • Storm the Fort
  • Touch & Flag Football
  • Afternoon Water Blast
  • Relay Races and more

For more info & exact locations of the camp head here & for registration go here.

