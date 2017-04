English rockers Muse appear to set to give us the follow-up to 2015’s Grammy Award-winning “Drones”.

Singer/guitarist Matt Bellamy teased us with a video today and said a new song is coming soon.

Back in the studio. New song coming soon… A post shared by Matt Bellamy (@mattbellamy) on Apr 5, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

Muse will playing festivals like Lollapalooza and Firefly this summer & embarking on a North American summer tour with 30 Seconds To Mars & PVRIS, which you can catch at the Shoreline on September 15.

When we get that new Muse song, we’ll let you know.