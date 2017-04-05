Pepsi Pulls Widely Slammed Kendall Jenner Ad

(LIVE 105) – Pepsi has decided to remove their “Live for Now Moments” ad campaign that features model and Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Kendall Jenner.

Jenner and the soda company received some online backlash over the commercial’s use of “Black Lives Matter” imagery.

VIDEO: Controversy Erupts Over Kendall Jenner’s New Pepsi Ad



The 2+ minute “Live for Now Moments” video ad showed Jenner on a photo shoot, sporting a platinum blonde. Jenner takes notice of large group of protesters walking by and is then inspired to join them.

She then pulls her wig off, smears her lipstick and suddenly has a change of clothes. Jenner then catches the eye of one of the police officers when she approaches him with a can of Pepsi and offers it to him. He takes it and gulps it down and smiles.

Many quickly reacted to the video on social media. Some felt the commercial was “tone deaf” while some thought the imagery evoked 35 year-old, Louisiana protester Ieshia L. Evans. A photo of Evans was taken last year approaching to police officers in riot gear.

Bernice King, daughter of slain civil rights leader,

Martin Luther King Jr. tweeted:

If only Daddy would have known about the power of #Pepsi. pic.twitter.com/FA6JPrY72V — Be A King (@BerniceKing) April 5, 2017

Pepsi released a statement Wednesday morning:

“Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding,” the company said Wednesday in a news release. “Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

Pepsi said they were “removing the content and halting any further rollout.” They previously said the ad would “be seen globally across TV and digital” platforms, and had stood by the ad late Tuesday.

