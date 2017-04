H Mart is a wildly popular Korean grocery chain and the first ever Bay Area location in the company’s 35-year history opens today in San Jose.

Shoppers at the 1179 S. De Anza Blvd. location will find Asian-style marinated meats, a food court, Korean tofu house and more Asian goodies.

H Mart will be open daily from 8 AM – 10 PM.

