PSA: In-N-Out Burger Will Be Closed On Easter Sunday

There are three days a year where you’ll be disappointed if you want In-N-Out Burger in your life: Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and…Easter Sunday.

Prepare yourselves, don’t crave a double-double animal style with fries & a shake on Sunday April 16, 2017 cause you can’t have it.

You might have noticed that In-N-Out prints bible citations on the bottom of their packaging, a reference to the religious beliefs of the Snyder family who owns In-N-Out. That likely has something to do with why they choose to be closed every Easter Sunday.

Our recommendation: get your In-N-Out fix the day before, or after.