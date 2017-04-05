Vallejo Had The Nation’s “Hottest” Housing Market In March

There’s a “spring home-buying frenzy” happening in one of the Bay Area’s most affordable remaining cities. Vallejo has been dubbed the hottest housing market for two straight months by realtor.com.

Realtor.com looked at listing views by market to monitor demand & how much time they were available to monitor supply. According to Zillow the average price for a home in Vallejo is $342,900, which is far cheaper than San Francisco & San Jose who both have median prices over $1 million according to their site.

People are flocking to Vallejo thanks to its affordable prices by comparison & somewhat convenient commute times to Oakland & San Francisco. People aren’t just trying to live closer to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Realtor.com named San Francisco as the second hottest housing market, San Jose as the fifth hottest, and Santa Cruz jumped from #24 to #9 in March.

Vallejo also has the cheapest rent for a one bedroom in the Bay Area coming in at around $1,300 a month.

