Rivers Cuomo to Release Second Japanese Album

By Hayden Wright

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo dabbled in Japanese-language music when he released a 2013 album with Scott Murphy of Allister. The duo have kept up their Japanese skills and announced another new album of songs in the language — arriving very soon.

ニマイメ will drop April 12 via Sony Music Japan International and will receive an exclusive release in Japan. But we’re sure intrepid U.S. fans will find a way to get their hands on it. Plus, Weezer has begun rolling out a slate of new music (in English) for the band’s followers to enjoy.

Here’s a full tracklist from ニマイメ:

01 僕らの未来

02 Doo Wop feat. キヨサク (MONGOL800)

03 FUN IN THE SUN (RIP SLYME) [ft. PES]

04 カリフォルニア サンシャイン

05 風吹けば

06 ニューガール

07 君はサイクロン

08 スコリバのテーマ

09 本音なんだ。

10 ハミングバード

11 変わらぬ想い with miwa

12 パンツ脱ぐ(ボーナス・トラック)