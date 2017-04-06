A Brewery Is Coming To SF’s Ghriardelli Square

April 6, 2017 6:31 PM
Filed Under: brewery, Ghriardelli Square

It’s being reported that a small craft brewery is set to shack up with the rest of the shops at San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square in the very near future.

San Francisco Brewing Company has been around since 2012 and has a taproom on Market St. & it appears they’re set to add another location in the tourist-filled square.

SF Brewing Co. are known for their Alcatraz Amber, Broadway IPA, La Mission Mexican Lager & others with San Francisco-friendly names.

More details on when the new location will open should be coming in the next few weeks.

Sign us up for all the beer & chocolate.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live