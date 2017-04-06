A Brewery Is Coming To SF’s Ghriardelli Square

It’s being reported that a small craft brewery is set to shack up with the rest of the shops at San Francisco’s Ghirardelli Square in the very near future.

San Francisco Brewing Company has been around since 2012 and has a taproom on Market St. & it appears they’re set to add another location in the tourist-filled square.

SF Brewing Co. are known for their Alcatraz Amber, Broadway IPA, La Mission Mexican Lager & others with San Francisco-friendly names.

More details on when the new location will open should be coming in the next few weeks.

Sign us up for all the beer & chocolate.