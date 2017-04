On Thursday night the California State Senate approved a new gas tax that’s intentions are to raise $52 billion for the state to help fix our roads.

#BREAKING: Calif. state Senate approves $52 billion transportation package, includes significant gas tax hike. https://t.co/RDrpwJDtUx — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) April 7, 2017

This new tax is expected to raise gas prices by 12 cents per gallon, raise vehicle registration fees, and impose a $100 charge on emission-free vehicles.

BREAKING: Calif. Legislature passes Governor's gas tax bill, to hike prices 12 cents per gallon, pay additional fee for vehicle registration — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2017

The measure squeezed by with just enough votes in the state assembly.

So Salas stays a no, but Assembly Democrats manage to get Grayson, Cooper and Muratsuchi on board. Transportation bill passes with 54 votes. — Alexei Koseff (@akoseff) April 7, 2017

Driving just became more expensive, but at least those potholes might finally get fixed. For more head to CBS SF.