Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.06.17

Double Trouble Thursday is here yet again, bringing you the entire show in podcast form today, from beginning to end. Today’s show saw Kevin Klein Live get a little educational with the return of our favorite NASA-related scientist that’s not related to Ally. The show got a hold of him so they could clarify whether or not the Earth is flat, especially after so many famous people like Tila Tequila, B.o.B., and Charles Barkley showed support for that belief. But of course Kevin and Ally made sure to ask a few dumb questions to this intelligent man for old times’ sake.

Plus, there are complaints pouring in about a new shoe design called Pee Wee Pumps, which are essentially heels for baby girls. The news report the show was able to find included one of the strangest news reporters to come into the fold since Kevin and Ally’s obsession with Jeane Moos was made clear. Ally didn’t seem to be too big of a fan of the shoes based on her experience wearing heels, but she did want to buy Kevin’s daughter Olivia a pair for her first birthday. Needless to say, Kevin wasn’t amused.

Also on today’s podcast:

The debut of LGB Mr. T for the topic of Barry Manilow coming out as gay

Pepsi ads from over the years that touched on other controversial moments in history

How listeners ended up winning but still lost in some way at the same time

And more!

