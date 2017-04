Mountain Dew has announced the release of a brand new line of beverages: Mountain Dew Spiked Lemonade.

The drinks are made with lemon, sugar, and a shot of prickly pear cactus juice. Also, despite the “spiked” name they are¬†NON-ALCOHOLIC¬†(seriously…)

The spiked lemonade drinks will join new Mountain Dew Black (dark berry), Green (green apple kiwi), & White label (tropical citrus) flavors & they’re rolling out to stores nationwide now.