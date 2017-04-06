YouTube Now Requires You To Reach 10k Views Before They’ll Pay You

YouTube is making a big change to its policy on how new creators are paid. They will now require a channel to garner at least 10,000 views before they can turn on monetization.

Breaking: YouTube will no longer allow creators to make money until they reach 10,000 views https://t.co/HM2HCVZQwv pic.twitter.com/bErDnhKmNV — The Verge (@verge) April 6, 2017

Before this, people were creating new accounts and uploading content from other users, record labels, etc…and able to monetize it. This new 10k lifetime view threshold is being put in place to give YouTube enough time to judge if a new account is legit, or not.

Once you hit 10k views you can apply to be apart of the YouTube Partner Program & if accepted, the company will begin serving ads to your content.

This is being done in an effort to weed out “bad actors”. For more, head to YouTube’s blog.