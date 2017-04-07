Black Light Wars Coming To San Jose

A neon-glow water battle is coming to the Santa Clara Fairgrounds (344 Tully Road, San Jose) on Saturday night April 29. Black Light Wars is here to arm you with glow in the dark water balloons, soaker guns, and more.

The fairgrounds will be taken over by a “glow arena” filled with tons of black lights & your job will be to soak the opposing team in liquid glow from your balloons & soakers.

There will be a DJ, food, & drinks as well.

Tickets can be purchased for $20 today (April 7) & will be $50 afterwards. Get ’em here.

The same company will return in September to the Fairgrounds with a Blacklight Slide. Check out details on that event here.