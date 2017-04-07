Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.07.17

Comedian Brian Posehn is in town for some shows at Cobb’s Comedy Club this weekend and the show loves having the big guy in. Brian Posehn stopped by to talk about how being a nerd has become rather mainstream these days, but because of his nerd resume, he was also in to be a judge in Am I A Nerd and to give his expert opinion on which person on the show is the biggest nerd. It may surprise you who ended up being the biggest nerd on the show, despite the usual suspect owning three anime shows on Blu Ray.

Plus Useless Weirdo breaks down his dance class he had to do for GroupOn Roulette, where he was the only one that didn’t arrive with a partner. He was forced to do all the waltz dancing by himself with an imaginary partner. He was so bad that the instructor gave up being his partner midway through. The show was able to get video of his depressing solo dance performance, which can be found on the Kevin Klein Live Facebook page for you to enjoy.

Also on today’s podcast:

People are falling in love with Siri and other voices from modern technology

Cannibalism ending up being a low calorie diet

Guaranteed Advice returns to give listeners some suggestions on their life’s problems

And more!

