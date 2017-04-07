‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Movie Coming To Nickelodeon

With news this week of Nickelodeon reviving cult classic “Invader Zim” for a TV movie it reminded us that we’re due for a few other revivals from the network.

We are set to get a “Hey Arnold!” movie later this year that provides a conclusion the popular 90s cartoon & Nickelodeon has also greenlit a 90-minute “Rocko’s Modern Life” TV movie.

Run, Rocko, run 🏃 #RockosModernLife via @arturo_miramontes90 A post shared by Rocko's Modern Life (@officialrockosmodernlife) on Mar 11, 2017 at 6:03pm PST

“Rocko” will be resurrected with creator Joe Murray executive producing the TV movie & it sounds like it will give us a modern day look at the cast of Rocko, Filburt, Heffer, Spunky, & Mr. & Mrs. Bighead.

No substantial update has been announced since the film was greenlit by Nick last August so hopefully that means the team behind it is cranking away on getting it ready for us.

Whenever we get more info, or a release date, we’ll let you know.