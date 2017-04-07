‘Rocko’s Modern Life’ Movie Coming To Nickelodeon

April 7, 2017 8:53 PM
Filed Under: Rocko's Modern Life

With news this week of Nickelodeon reviving cult classic “Invader Zim” for a TV movie it reminded us that we’re due for a few other revivals from the network.

We are set to get a “Hey Arnold!” movie later this year that provides a conclusion the popular 90s cartoon & Nickelodeon has also greenlit a 90-minute “Rocko’s Modern Life” TV movie.

Run, Rocko, run 🏃 #RockosModernLife via @arturo_miramontes90

A post shared by Rocko's Modern Life (@officialrockosmodernlife) on

“Rocko” will be resurrected with creator Joe Murray executive producing the TV movie & it sounds like it will give us a modern day look at the cast of Rocko, Filburt, Heffer, Spunky, & Mr. & Mrs. Bighead.

No substantial update has been announced since the film was greenlit by Nick last August so hopefully that means the team behind it is cranking away on getting it ready for us.

Whenever we get more info, or a release date, we’ll let you know.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live