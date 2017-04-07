You Can Get A 40 oz. Of Rosé Now

Usually reserved for malt liquor, the 40 oz. bottles you’re accustomed to are usually on the cheaper side at the convenience store. However, this forty will run you ~$16. That’s because it’s filled with fancy rosé.
Developed by sommelier & wine director, Patrick Cappiello, Forty Ounce Wines has a rose & a muscadet available in states including California, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, & Colorado.
Can’t justify spending $16 on a forty oz. bottle? Think about this: a typical bottle of wine holds 750ml, or about 25 oz. of wine. A forty holds nearly twice that so that helps justify the cost.
