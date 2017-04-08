Pongbot Is Here To Give You A New Twist On Beer Pong

Pongbot wants to give the traditional game of beer pong an upgrade.

Creators Alan Dorfman & Jayson Esterow created Pongbot, a robotic cup holder that turns your cups into a moving target as the machine spins, darts, and randomly changes direction.

It operates on two modes: automatic, where it will move & spin randomly, & manual, where your opponent controls its movements.

We’d tell you where you can buy Pongbot, it fell way short of its $100k Kickstarter goal last summer. However, if these entrepreneurs decide to try again, perhaps with a cheaper goal – we’ll let you know because we want this at our house parties.