Pongbot Is Here To Give You A New Twist On Beer Pong

April 8, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Pongbot

Pongbot wants to give the traditional game of beer pong an upgrade.

Creators Alan Dorfman & Jayson Esterow created Pongbot, a robotic cup holder that turns your cups into a moving target as the machine spins, darts, and randomly changes direction.

It operates on two modes: automatic, where it will move & spin randomly, & manual, where your opponent controls its movements.

We’d tell you where you can buy Pongbot, it fell way short of its $100k Kickstarter goal last summer. However, if these entrepreneurs decide to try again, perhaps with a cheaper goal – we’ll let you know because we want this at our house parties.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live