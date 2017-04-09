LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Citabria

Learn more about Citabria before they perform on the Local Band Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Members:

Leopoldo Larsen

Edgar Fernandez

Nate Dias

Kevin Azevedo

Origin:

San Jose, CA

Citabria Around The Web:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Soundcloud

About Citabria:

Citabria (si – ta – bree – ah) is an alternative rock band based out of San Jose, California, formed in 2008. The band’s debut EP, The Stereo Guillotine, was released in 2010 and immediately gained recognition locally, as well as overseas. The Stereo Guillotine was sold on several of Germany’s top online music distribution sites, which made it possible for the band to perform in Portugal for Açor Talentos, their version of American Idol. The following year, Citabria won a gold medal for the Your Music Olympicks Battle of the Bands, and opened for AWOLNATION at the San Diego IndieFest and The Limousines at the Left Coast Live music festival.

Citabria raised a $6,000 Kickstarter campaign in 2013 to fund the recording of their full-length album, Exit Reality. The LP was recorded at JingleTown Recording (owned by Green Day) and released in early 2015. “The Animal” off Exit Reality garnered regular radio airplay on Live 105 (KITS 105.3 FM), showing off the band’s more electronic-infused sound, and landed the band an opening slot for P.O.D. Citabria launched their newest single “Take My Heart” in early 2016 to rave reviews, with more single releases coming soon.



.