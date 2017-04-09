LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Dimond Saints

April 9, 2017 12:51 AM
Filed Under: Dimond Saints, LIVE 105 BFD, LIVE 105 BFD 2017, Subsonic Tent

Learn more about Dimond Saints before they perform in the Subsonic Tent at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Members:

An-ten-nae
Releece

Origin:

Oakland, CA

Dimond Saints Around The Web:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud

About Dimond Saints:

Dimond Saints is an Oakland based duo, that has quickly emerged to push the boundaries of electronic music. Their signature sound drips of passion and deeply resonates with mind body and soul. Their live show is both explosive and soulful, creating a place where heavy bass and angelic melodies collide. The Dimond Saints are on the rise, as they continue on their mission of giving love to the world!

More from LIVE 105's BFD
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live