LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Dimond Saints

Learn more about Dimond Saints before they perform in the Subsonic Tent at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Members:

An-ten-nae

Releece

Origin:

Oakland, CA

Dimond Saints Around The Web:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud

About Dimond Saints:

Dimond Saints is an Oakland based duo, that has quickly emerged to push the boundaries of electronic music. Their signature sound drips of passion and deeply resonates with mind body and soul. Their live show is both explosive and soulful, creating a place where heavy bass and angelic melodies collide. The Dimond Saints are on the rise, as they continue on their mission of giving love to the world!