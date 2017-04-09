LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Getter

Learn more about Getter before he performs in the Subsonic Tent at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Origin:

San Jose, CA

Getter Around The Web:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | Soundcloud

About Getter:

The unsung hero of underground bass culture, Getter has been taking over stages across the US since 2010, beginning at the ripe young age of 17. Before he could even buy his own pack of cigarettes, Getter was performing across the US and receiving support from genre pioneers DATSIK and Downlink.

Fast forward to 2013, Getter had become known for ignoring trends and cutting his own path with ripping, guttural synths and a sprinkling of melody. Now, as we have entered 2017, no genre, nor social platform, is safe from Getter’s touch. As he grows as an artist – his musical repertoire has evolved from aggressive baselines, to blends of hi-hats and kicks sailing buoyantly over waves of reverb and bass, to mesmerizing hip-hop beats as seen on Pouya’s, Dumbfoundead, and $UICIDEBOY$ most recent albums.

With a headlining North American tour under his belt, constantly releasing music, embarking on a European tour, the launch & success of this clothing line Trippy Burger, appearances on NBC’s famed Last Call with Carson Daly, and the birth of “Suh Dude”, Getter has become a household name and the future is looking brighter than ever.



