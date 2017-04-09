LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

April 9, 2017 11:54 PM
Filed Under: BFD Local Band Stage, LIVE 105 BFD, LIVE 105 BFD 2017

LIVE 105 love to support local Bay Area music and each year we bring some of our favorites to LIVE 105 BFD.

Doors open at 11 AM with music starting at 11:30 AM on the Local Band Stage and finishing before the Main Stage music begins.

You can get set times at the door to LIVE 105’s BFD or head to the LIVE 105 Action Team tent!

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

LINKS: Silent Pilot | Picture Atlantic | Nine Pound Shadow | Cemetery Sun | Birthday | The New Up | Hot Flash Heat Wave | Citabria | Death By Fireworks

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

siklentpilot770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

Silent Pilot

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

pictureatlantic 770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

Picture Atlantic

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

ninepoundshadow770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

Nine Pound Shadow

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

cemeterysun770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

Cemetery Sun

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

birthday770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

Birthday

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

thenewup770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

The New Up

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

hotflashheatwave770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

citabria770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

Citabria

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

deathbyfireworks770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

Death By Fireworks

Click here for bio, music and more.

bfdspacer2017 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

LINKS: Silent Pilot | Picture Atlantic | Nine Pound Shadow | Cemetery Sun | Birthday | The New Up | Hot Flash Heat Wave | Citabria | Death By Fireworks

More from LIVE 105's BFD
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live