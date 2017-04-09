LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Local Band Stage

LIVE 105 love to support local Bay Area music and each year we bring some of our favorites to LIVE 105 BFD.

Doors open at 11 AM with music starting at 11:30 AM on the Local Band Stage and finishing before the Main Stage music begins.

You can get set times at the door to LIVE 105’s BFD or head to the LIVE 105 Action Team tent!

LINKS: Silent Pilot | Picture Atlantic | Nine Pound Shadow | Cemetery Sun | Birthday | The New Up | Hot Flash Heat Wave | Citabria | Death By Fireworks

Silent Pilot

Picture Atlantic

Nine Pound Shadow

Cemetery Sun

Birthday

The New Up

Hot Flash Heat Wave

Citabria

Death By Fireworks

