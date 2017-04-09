LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Opia

April 9, 2017 12:47 AM
Learn more about Opia before they perform in the Subsonic Tent at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Members:

Jacob Reske
Cole Citrenbaum
DJ Stanfill

Origin:

New Haven, CT

Opia Around The Web:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud

About Opia:

Opia is an indie electronic group consisting of Cole Citrenbaum (vocals/guitar), DJ Stanfill (vocals/keys), and colorthought (producer). The band formed after meeting at Yale University and began collaborating on different musical projects. At the top of 2016, the group spent three weeks living out of an underground studio in New Haven, writing music for what would become Opia. Their debut release “Falling” instantly became a viral hit, rocketing to the top of the Spotify, Hype Machine, and SoundCloud charts. The band is currently gearing up for the release of their debut EP in June.


