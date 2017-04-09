LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Picture Atlantic

Learn more about Picture Atlantic before they perform on the Local Band Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Members:

Nikolaus Bartunek

Ryan Blair

Daniel Martinez

Origin:

Santa Clara, CA

About Picture Atlantic:

Picture Atlantic, the ever-evolving alternative rock band from Santa Clara, CA recently released their third album ASSOUF. With this new music, Vocalist/guitarist Nik Bartunek, bass guitarist Ryan Blair, and drummer Daniel Martinez are “more musically cohesive than ever before,” now playing to each others’ strengths as much as their own.

The band’s catalog is defined by Bartunek’s striking vocal style and range combined with the musical and rhythmic backbone of Blair and Martinez, the creative counterpoint to the haunting vocal melodies.

While the band once saw that not being similar enough to other groups secluded them from larger audiences, they now embrace the idea. “Our ‘sound’ is that we don’t just have one type of sound.”

Since their debut album, Kleos (2008), the band have cultivated a passionate and devoted local fan base, becoming a staple of the Bay Area music scene. They have performed alongside Coldplay, The English Beat, STYX, Say Anything, Eisley, and Dan Black among many others.

The band describes the new material as “darker, but also more hopeful” and “heavier” than their previous album, Digital Tension (2012) – which The Owl Mag called, “an exquisite mix of thrilling, boppy synth highs and dark, heavy bass lows.”

As to why audiences should care, the band prefers the direct approach. “We know you’ll love our music. We just need to make sure you hear it.”