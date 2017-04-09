LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Pusher

Learn more about Pusher before he performs in the Subsonic Tent at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Origin:

Toronto, Canada

Pusher Around The Web:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud

About Pusher:

Pusher is a Musician/Producer/DJ based in Toronto. His self-titled ‘Neon‘ style mixes influences of Trap, Pop, 90s R&B, Jazz (and loads more), and brings everything together under one cohesive energetic, colourful, and bass-driven style not quite like anything else on the current musical landscape.

Since the launch of Pusher in early 2014, he has seen a rapid rise in popularity with a string of originals, collaborations with the likes of KRNE and Rusko, and bootlegs/remixes of Ryn Weaver, Jack Ü, Major Lazer, Borgeous, Shaun Frank, and Taylor Swift all adding up to millions of plays online. This has also gotten the attention of media organizations such as Majestic Casual, Nest HQ, Run the Trap, Trap City, and BBC 1Xtra to name a few. His most recent release – Clear (ft. Mothica) – surpassed 1 million streams on Spotify in under 5 weeks.

Pusher has rocked audiences live across North America and Asia. Since the outset of 2015, he has shared the stage with top-rung acts like Diplo, Flume, The Chainsmokers, Zeds Dead, Flosstradamus, RL Grime, Keys N Krates, Alison Wonderland, Shawn Wasabi, and Cashmere Cat. The Spring of 2016 has seen no end to this trend, with Pusher on the lineups of major festivals such as Bestival and Dead Rocks. Pusher also is well known as a musical educator. Along with online tutorials, he released a sample pack through Prime Loops in early 2015 that instantly soared to #1 most popular on their site and has consistently charted in the top 3 since.

With support from acts like artists like Diplo, The Chainsmokers, Zeds Dead, and Jai Wolf (to name a few), you can expect big things on the horizon for this young Canadian producer as he plans for his debut EP in the Summer of 2016 on the UK’s Black Butter Records and for more extensive touring in North America and internationally.



.