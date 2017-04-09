LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Silent Pilot

Learn more about Silent Pilot before they perform on the Local Band Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Members:

Anthony Nisbet

Brandon Arace

Zachary Oliver

Nick Lohman

Origin:

San Francisco Bay Area

Silent Pilot Around The Web:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

About Silent Pilot:

With the help of a passionate, constantly growing fanbase, California Pop/Rock/Alternative band Silent Pilot has been generating serious buzz. Ever since the release of their debut, self-produced album, “An Inaudible Discord”, these young, multitalented Bay Area natives have successfully captured the hearts of One Direction, 5 Seconds of Summer, All Time Low and Blink-182 fans across the globe, who have made it their mission to help spread Silent Pilot’s music around the world. With a boost from steady radio broadcasting and an ever-growing fan base on social media outlets, Silent Pilot has earned their way into legendary venues like The Fillmore in San Francisco, Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, and opened for international superstars like Smash Mouth, allowing them to showcase their sound to a larger audience.

From their start in 2014, the band, featuring Anthony Charles (vocals), Brandon Arace (guitar/vocals), Zachary Oliver (guitar/vocals) and Nick Lohman (drums/vocals), has consistently garnered the attention of local media, including 99.7 NOW!, the Bay Area’s #1 Pop music station, as well as radio legend, Aaron Axelson at San Francisco’s #1 Alternative station LIVE 105.3. Axelson listed the title track from their 2015 release “Motions EP” at #10 on LIVE 105’s Top 15 Songs of the Summer, and invited them to play at LIVE 105’s BFD festival in 2015 alongside such acts as: Panic! At The Disco, twenty one pilots, and Modest Mouse, catapulting Silent Pilot into the public eye, and setting the stage for what is to come.

In early 2016, Silent Pilot began work on their highly anticipated debut studio album, “heartSOUNDS” collaborating with Bay Area’s production duo Canvas Group. After successfully unveiling their two new singles, “Stop & Stare” and “California”, the boys released the “HeartSounds EP” on October 29th, featuring 5 tracks from the full-length record, which is out now!