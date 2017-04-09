LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Subsonic Tent

The Subsonic Tent at LIVE 105 BFD 2017 brings the best of electronic and dance music to Shoreline.
Doors open at 11 AM with music starting at 11:00 AM in the Subsonic Tent and finishing around 11 PM.
You can get set times at the door to LIVE 105’s BFD or head to the LIVE 105 Action Team tent!
Featuring:
Getter
Whethan
Phantoms
Powers
Dimond Saints
Pusher
Wingtip
HIGHSOCIETY
Opia
Qrion
Aaron Axelsen
St. John
DJ Dallas
