LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Subsonic Tent

April 9, 2017 12:56 AM
The Subsonic Tent at LIVE 105 BFD 2017 brings the best of electronic and dance music to Shoreline.

Doors open at 11 AM with music starting at 11:00 AM in the Subsonic Tent and finishing around 11 PM.

You can get set times at the door to LIVE 105’s BFD or head to the LIVE 105 Action Team tent!

Featuring:

Getter
Whethan
Phantoms
Powers
Dimond Saints
Pusher
Wingtip
HIGHSOCIETY
Opia
Qrion
Aaron Axelsen
St. John
DJ Dallas

Getter

Whethan

Phantoms

Powers

Dimond Saints

Pusher

Wingtip

HIGHSOCIETY

Opia

Qrion

Aaron Axelsen

St. John

DJ Dallas

LINKS: Subsonic Tent General Info | Getter | Whethan | Phantoms | Powers | Dimond Saints | Pusher | Wingtip | HIGHSOCIETY | Opia | Qrion | Aaron Axelsen | St. John | DJ Dallas

