Robert Trujillo’s 12-Year Old Son To Fill In On Tour With Korn

Korn will be touring South America later this month & their bassist Fieldy is unable to be a part of it due to unforeseen circumstances. The band has selected quite the fill-in for Fieldy – Tye Trujillo, 12 year old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Tye has been a part of a Bay Area metal band made up of young teenagers, The Helmets, who have played sets at Kidpalooza (put on by Perry Farrell) & at last year’s Bottlerock Napa.

Fieldy will be good to go by the time the band plays the Shoreline with Stone Sour on June 22nd, but don’t be surprised if the young Bay Area talent makes an appearance at that show.