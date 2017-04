Robert Trujillo’s 12-Year Old Son To Fill In On Tour With Korn

Korn will be touring South America later this month & their bassist Fieldy is unable to be a part of it due to unforeseen circumstances. The band has selected quite the fill-in for Fieldy – Tye Trujillo, 12 year old son of Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Tye has been a part of a Bay Area metal band made up of young teenagers, The Helmets, who have played sets at Kidpalooza (put on by Perry Farrell) & at last year’s Bottlerock Napa.

Fieldy will be good to go by the time the band plays the¬†Shoreline with Stone Sour on June 22nd, but don’t be surprised if the young Bay Area talent makes an appearance at that show.