Gorillaz Are Working On A TV Show

After more than five years of complete silence from Gorillaz, they’re very much back. Their long-awaited new album “Humanz” is coming out April 28th & we’ve already heard five songs off of it. They’re also returning to the Bay Area this August to headline Outside Lands.

& though we have been blessed with some cool animations for their new tracks, there’s even more animated goodness on the way from the band. It’s been revealed that a 10-episode Gorillaz TV series is in the works.

The band’s co-creator Jamie Hewlett also mentioned that a Gorillaz animated movie was scrapped by Dreamworks for being “too dark”.

