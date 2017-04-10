Humphry Slocombe Opening Location In Oakland

A San Francisco-based ice cream shop known for its unusual flavors & non-traditional ingredients is preparing to set up shop in the East Bay.

Humphry Slocombe has two shops in San Francisco, in the ferry building & in the Mission (2790 Harrison St.) & their best selling include ice cream flavors include: Bacon, Secret Breakfast, Proscuitto, Hibiscus Beet Sorbet, among many others.

The new Oakland location will be located at The Hive (2335 Broadway) alongside Drake’s Dealership, Red Bay Coffee & several other businesses.

The new Oakland shop should be open by summer 2017 just in time for you to grab some unusual ice cream flavors for the warm weather.

For more, visit Table Hopper.