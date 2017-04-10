Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 04.10.17

Kevin and Ally look into a story of a Great White Shark that found itself beached onto the Santa Cruz coastline, where all most people did was snap photos of the animal without taking action to help. Most people by the shoreline took this as an opportunity to take some selfies with the Great White Shark while Kevin and Ally decided to feel like it was just desserts for a beast known to devour humans and go after defenseless whales. Granted their knowledge of sharks is limited to the Jaws films, but still!

Plus, Ally is going to a therapist and had an awkward situation occur in the middle of the session. In the middle of their time, the therapist let out a large fart and Ally was completely confused as to handle that. Was that the therapist’s way of showing they were on equal footing or just the rest of age catching up with them to the point where the therapist just stopped caring what anyone thinks of them? Either way, the audience learned that both Kevin and Ally go to therapy, although it seems that Kevin’s therapist may actually be his barber.

Also on today’s podcast:

Useless Weirdo performs a song on electric guitar for Twinkie’s birthday

Steph Curry’s shoes that are described as the “PT Cruisers of sneakers”

Caller’s chance to win tickets by playing Name That Tune with the classic iPhone ringtone

And more!

