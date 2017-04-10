LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Directions And Parking

Parking/Directions:

Shoreline Amphitheatre

One Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043

Box Office: 650-967-4040

Office: 650-967-3000

Concert Hotline: 650-962-1000

Directions

FROM SAN FRANCISCO AND EAST BAY:

* Take Hwy 101 South, exit at Rengstorff Ave. (Amphitheatre Parkway)

* You will see the Amphitheatre on the left

(You may also exit at Shoreline Blvd. and follow the

directions from San Jose)

FROM THE SAN JOSE:

* Take Hwy 101 North and exit onto Shoreline Boulevard.

* At the signal, turn right towards the Amphitheatre

Parking

General Parking is $20 per car.

VIP Parking is available for purchase. $40 for automobiles and $80 for RVs, Limos and Buses.

Your VIP Parking space will be in a paved lot closest to the Amphitheatre entrance. Your VIP Parking space is reserved in the VIP Parking Lot throughout show time.

DIRECTIONS TO THE PREMIER PARKING LOT:

From HWY 101, take Amphitheatre Pkwy (from the South) or Rengstorff Blvd (from the North) Exit.

Follow the signs along Amphitheatre Pkwy to the Premier Parking Lot.