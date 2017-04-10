LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Directions And Parking

Parking/Directions:
Shoreline Amphitheatre
One Amphitheatre Parkway, Mountain View, CA 94043
Box Office: 650-967-4040
Office: 650-967-3000
Concert Hotline: 650-962-1000
Directions
FROM SAN FRANCISCO AND EAST BAY:
* Take Hwy 101 South, exit at Rengstorff Ave. (Amphitheatre Parkway)
* You will see the Amphitheatre on the left
(You may also exit at Shoreline Blvd. and follow the
directions from San Jose)
FROM THE SAN JOSE:
* Take Hwy 101 North and exit onto Shoreline Boulevard.
* At the signal, turn right towards the Amphitheatre
Parking
General Parking is $20 per car.
VIP Parking is available for purchase. $40 for automobiles and $80 for RVs, Limos and Buses.
Your VIP Parking space will be in a paved lot closest to the Amphitheatre entrance. Your VIP Parking space is reserved in the VIP Parking Lot throughout show time.
DIRECTIONS TO THE PREMIER PARKING LOT:
From HWY 101, take Amphitheatre Pkwy (from the South) or Rengstorff Blvd (from the North) Exit.
Follow the signs along Amphitheatre Pkwy to the Premier Parking Lot.