LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Festival Stage

Check out all the bands that will take the stage at the LIVE 105 BFD Festival Stage!
This year’s Festival Stage features Taking Back Sunday, Marian Hill, New Politics, Highly Suspect, LP, Mondo Cozmo, SWMRS, Missio, WATERS, and Dreamers!
Taking Back Sunday
Click here for bio, music and more.
Marian Hill
Click here for bio, music and more.
New Politics
Click here for bio, music and more.
Highly Suspect
Click here for bio, music and more.
Mondo Cozmo
Click here for bio, music and more.
SWMRS
Click here for bio, music and more.
Missio
Click here for bio, music and more.
WATERS
Click here for bio, music and more.
Dreamers
Click here for bio, music and more.
Festival Stage General Info | Taking Back Sunday | Marian Hill | New Politics | Highly Suspect | LP | Mondo Cozmo | SWMRS | Missio | WATERS | Dreamers