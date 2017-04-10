LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Frequently Asked Questions

The LIVE 105’s BFD 2017 is June 10th, so get your tickets and get ready to rock out with us at Shoreline. To make sure you are all set for the festival, we’ve put together the answers to our most frequently asked questions for ya. Read on to find out what you can and can’t bring, how to get to the show, how to score autographs and how to plan out your Big F’in Day!

Where & when is LIVE 105’s BFD?

Saturday, June 10th at Shoreline in Mountain View, RAIN OR SHINE!

Where can I find out who is playing at this year’s festival?

Head to the LIVE 105’s BFD page for our full 2017 lineup.

What time does the music start?

Festival doors open at 10:30 am. Music starts at 11:30 am in the Subsonic Tent, 11:30 am on the Local Band Stage, 11:30 am on the Festival Stage and around 5:30 pm on the Main Stage! Times are subject to change, but we’ll keep you posted.

When does the show end?

The show will wrap up around 11 pm.

Set Times?

Check back later for set times!

What’s up with parking?

Parking is going to cost you $20. We suggest bringing cash! Shoreline provides lots of parking – just follow the signs as you approach the Shoreline to the amphitheater parking lots. Remember, there are over 20,000 people from all over the bay area coming to one place. There WILL be traffic so plan on leaving early. Get driving directions and parking info here.

What can I bring into Shoreline?

Items allowed at Shoreline include disposable or digital point-n-shoot cameras, sunscreen, small bags or backpacks, ponchos or rain coats, seat cushions, snack or picnic food in one clear, plastic gallon size bag (one per person), and factory sealed bottled water (one per person). Note: These guidelines are subject to change. Inspections: Guests are subject to bag searches and various levels of screening subject to artist or management discretion. Photography: Point and shoot digital cameras are allowed. If you can remove the lens, chances are it won’t be allowed inside.

What NOT to bring:

alcoholic beverages, cans, weapons, laser pointers, frisbees, umbrellas, professional and DSLR (removable lens) cameras, video and audio recording devices, laser pointers, sharp or dangerous items (weapons, knives, spiked items, chains, fireworks, and mace), lawn furniture (including lawn chairs), hard-sided coolers, bad attitudes and picnic baskets. More Shoreline info can be found here: livenation.com (http://www.livenation.com/venues/14489/shoreline-amphitheatre)

Can I meet my favorite LIVE 105 DJs?

Yes! We’ll be interviewing bands live from LIVE 105’s BFD in front of Lucky’s all day. Stop by to meet the LIVE 105 team and snag LIVE 105 gear at the LIVE 105 Action Team tent!

Can I get an autograph from my favorite bands?

No. But you can get a photo! We’ve set up a Selfie Station to snap a photo with your favorite bands at LIVE 105’s BFD! We’ll have times at Lucky’s Bar inside Shoreline. First come, first serve!

Are set times available?

You can get set times at the door to BFD or head to the LIVE 105 Action Team tent!

I have a general admission/lawn ticket. What does that mean?

Your GA/lawn ticket gets you into LIVE 105’s BFD and gives you access to all four stages at the festival. The Local Stage, Subsonic Tent, and Festival stages are all standing-room-only so you can arrive early for your favorite bands and stake out a great place to watch their sets! GA tickets also give you access to the lawn area for the main stage bands so you can chill out and watch the show.

I have a ticket in Section 200/100. What does that mean?

This means you’ll get a great seat for the Main Stage! All other stages are GA as outlined above.

Where can I get something to eat and drink at the show?

Concession stands food trucks and carts are located throughout the festival site. You’ll need a wristband (available at the ID check stations near the entrance) to purchase alcohol, so bring your ID if you’re 21+. Bringing your own alcohol is not allowed.

See you at LIVE 105’s BFD!