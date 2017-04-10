LIVE 105 BFD 2017: General Info

General Info | Tickets | Cheap Ticket Event | Main Stage | Bud Light Festival Stage | Subsonic Tent | Local Band Stage | FAQs | Directions | RSVP on Facebook | #LIVE105BFD

LIVE 105’s BFD 2017 is coming to at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Saturday, June 10, 2017

4 stages, over 30 artists.

Tickets on sale on Saturday, April 15 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.

Lower Bowl – $125/$89.50

Upper bowl – $69.50/$49.50

Lawn – $37.50

4 pack lawn – $105 (plus fees) while supplies last.

The Bud Light Festival Stage, Subsonic Tent, and Local Stage are all general admission. Reserved seating is only for the Main Stage.

Main Stage: General Info | Phoenix | Franz Ferdinand | Cold War Kids | Milky Chance | Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

Bud Light Festival Stage: General Info | Taking Back Sunday | Marian Hill | New Politics | Highly Suspect | LP | Mondo Cozmo | SWMRS | Missio | WATERS | Dreamers

Subsonic Tent: General Info | Getter | Whethan | Phantoms | Powers | Dimond Saints | Pusher | Wingtip | HIGHSOCIETY | Opia | Qrion | Aaron Axelsen | St. John | DJ Dallas

Local Band Stage: General Info | Silent Pilot | Picture Atlantic | Nine Pound Shadow | Cemetery Sun | Birthday | The New Up | Hot Flash Heat Wave | Citabria | Death By Fireworks