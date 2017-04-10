LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Main Stage

April 10, 2017 8:31 AM
Check out the biggest bands that will be playing the main stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017!

Featuring Phoenix, Franz Ferdinand, Cold War Kids, Milky Chance, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness!

phoenix dl 625 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Main Stage

Phoenix

franzferdinand770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Main Stage

Franz Ferdinand

coldwarkids770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Main Stage

Cold War Kids

milkychance770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Main Stage

Milky Chance

andrewmchahon770 LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Main Stage

Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness

