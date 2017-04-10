LIVE 105 BFD 2017: Taking Back Sunday

Learn more about Taking Back Sunday before they perform on the Festival Stage at LIVE 105 BFD 2017.

Members:

Adam Lazzara

Eddie Reyes

John Nolan

Mark O’Connell

Shaun Cooper

Origin:

Long Island, NY

Taking Back Sunday Around The Web:

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

About Taking Back Sunday:

How have Taking Back Sunday managed to not only survive but thrive through their prolific career? The answer is simple: By constantly innovating. That fact is especially evident on the group’s seventh full-length Tidal Wave, which sees these Long Island legends continuing to take chances and plunge headfirst in the sonic unknown with dazzling—and remarkably catchy—results.