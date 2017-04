Here are all the details on tickets to LIVE 105 BFD 2017!

LIVE 105’s BFD 2017 is coming to at the Shoreline Amphitheater on Saturday, June 10, 2017

4 stages, over 30 artists.

Tickets on sale on Saturday, April 15 at 10 am at Ticketmaster.

Lower Bowl – $125/$89.50

Upper bowl – $69.50/$49.50

Lawn – $37.50

4 pack lawn – ($105 plus fees) while supplies last.

The Bud Light Festival Stage, Subsonic Tent, and Local Stage are all general admission. Reserved seating is only for the Main Stage.