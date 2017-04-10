LIVE 105 BFD Cheap Ticket Event

BFD 2017 is on sale April 15 at 10 AM! We’re throwing a party at Shoreline Amphitheater Saturday, April 15 from 8 AM to 12 PM and selling tickets to Live 105’s BFD 2017 for $10.53!! Join Live 105 and show up early to score tickets. Line up starts at 6am.

WHEN: Saturday, April 15th (tickets on sale starting at 10 AM, line-up starts at 6 AM!)

WHERE: Shoreline Amphitheater Box Office, Mountain View

WHAT: A limited amount of Live 105 BFD Tickets for $10.53 each, 2 ticket maximum so bring your friends!

Regular tickets are also available without service charges at the Shoreline Box Office April 15 at 10 AM.

This event is brought to you by Bud Light and Jiffy Lube.

MORE TICKET INFO

BFD TICKET PRESALE:

Get Live 105 BFD tickets first with the #TeamLive 105 pre-sale happening on Wednesday, April 12 10 AM – Friday, April 14th. Click here to sign up now for free!

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Saturday, April 15 at 10 AM.