Merriam-Webster Schools United On Definition Of ‘Volunteer’

By now, you’re very aware of the situation that occurred on a United Airlines flight scheduled to fly from Chicago to Louisville this past Sunday night.

This is such a shameful thing. Why do we keep moving 10 steps backwards after some progress @united #UnitedAirlines pic.twitter.com/5jTziDDh9d — nancy (@vournalist) April 10, 2017

After passengers were randomly selected to be removed from the overbooked flight, one man who refused to disembark was forcibly removed as everyone on the internet has now seen.

United’s response provided the reasoning behind the removal as “Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate.”

Merriam-Webster (yes, the dictionary) masterfully trolled the airline with the following tweet:

📈'Volunteer' means “someone who does something without being forced to do it.” https://t.co/qNAcMyplhZ — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) April 11, 2017

Meanwhile, the #1 trending topic on Twitter tonight is #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos:

Board as a doctor,

Leave as a patient. #NewUnitedAirlinesMottos — Hrushikesh Apte (@hapte1) April 11, 2017

For more on the ongoing situation with United visit CBS SF.